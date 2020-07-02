The Odisha Police on Wednesday arrested the former inspector in charge of a police station in Sundargarh district for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl, PTI reported. The accused, Ananda Chandra Majhi, was found hiding in a forested area in neighbouring Angul district.

His arrest came after Director General of Police Abhay informed that Majhi has been dismissed from service and publicly apologised to the minor. “His conduct was shameful,” the police tweeted. “Our apologies to the young girl.”

Crime Branch has traced and arrrested Ananda Chandra Majhi , dismissed Inspector and accused in this case from forested area under Handapa PS of Angul district .He will be produced before judicial court now .

Well done Crime Branch of Odisha Police . https://t.co/3KbOb8FhII — DGP, Odisha (@DGPOdisha) July 1, 2020

DGP has dismissed Inspector Ananda Chandra Majhi former IIC of Birmitrapur Police Station from service .



His conduct was shameful .Our apologies to the young girl . — DGP, Odisha (@DGPOdisha) July 1, 2020

The inspector and some other police personnel are accused of raping the girl over a period of three months, while a government doctor is accused of terminating her pregnancy at Birmitrapur Community Health Centre on June 15, according to the police. The girl’s stepfather and the doctor have also been named accused in the first information report.

A complaint filed by the district child protection officer of Sundargarh said the girl came to Birmitrapur area to attend a local fair on March 25, but the event was cancelled due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown. A police team on patrol duty found her roaming near a bus stand and took her to the station, where the inspector allegedly raped her. The girl alleged that she was often called to the police station and repeatedly raped.

“I have asked the investigating team of the Crime Branch to take action against all those involved in this heinous crime,” the director general of police said. “Stringent action will be taken.”

Kavita Jalan, the deputy inspector general of police, is supervising the case.