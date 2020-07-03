India reported 20,903 new coronavirus cases and 379 deaths on Friday. The country’s overall count rose to 6,25,544 and the toll reached 18,213. More than 3.79 lakh people have recovered from the coronavirus.
The Indian Council of Medical Research directed institutes conducting clinical trials for the country’s first coronavirus vaccine candidate Covaxin to fast-track approvals, saying that it was the Centre’s top priority. The top medical body said that it aims to launch the vaccine by August 15. A second coronavirus vaccine candidate, developed by Gujarat-based pharmaceutical company Zydus Cadila, also received approval for human trials.
The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare revised its guidelines for home isolation of patients with mild symptoms. The patients can now end home isolation after 10 days of onset of symptoms and no fever for three days. The Union health ministry’s previous guidelines said patients should come out of isolation after 17 days of onset of symptoms and no fever for 10 days.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in a meeting with the chief ministers of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana on Thursday, said that the states must focus on increased testing by adopting rapid antigen tests. Shah also asked the states to ensure early hospitalisation of patients to bring down the mortality rate.
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia claimed that the projection of 5.5 lakh coronavirus cases in the Capital by July-end came from the Centre and he only shared it with the people to alert them.
Goa Assembly Speaker Rajesh Patnekar asked all MLAs to get themselves tested for Covid-19 before the start of the monsoon session from July 27.
England said the mandatory quarantine rule for travellers from more than 50 countries including France, Spain, Germany and Italy will be scrapped from July 10.
United States President Donald Trump launched a fresh attack on China over the coronavirus pandemic. “The plague from China should have never happened,” he said. US reported around 55,000 new coronavirus cases on Thursday – the highest single-day increase recorded in any country.
The global coronavirus tally reached 1,08,74,146 and the toll rose to 5,21,355, according to the Johns Hopkins University. More than 57 lakh people across the world have recovered.