The Centre on Saturday extended the deadline for filing income tax returns for the financial year 2019-’20 till November 30 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Understanding and keeping in mind the times that we are in, we have further extended deadlines [for filing tax returns],” the Income Tax Department said in a tweet. “We do hope this helps you plan things better.”

Earlier this week, the government had extended the due dates for filing income tax returns for the financial year of 2018-’19 till July 31.

The Centre had extended several other deadlines to provide relief to the taxpayers. On Thursday, the income tax department announced extension of the deadline for Tax Saving Investments till July 31, 2020. The government also extended the last date for submitting and issuing TDS (tax deducted at source) or TCS (tax collected at source) statements for the year 2019-’20 till July 31 and August 15, respectively.

The Ministry of Finance on Friday said that it had issued income tax refunds amounting to Rs. 23,453.57 crore to 19,07,853 taxpayers from April 8 to June 30, 2020. The finance ministry added that it had issued corporate tax refunds amounting to Rs. 38,908.37 crore within that period.

The number of coronavirus infections in India went up to 6,48,315 on Saturday with 22,771 new cases. This is the highest single-day rise in infections so far. The toll rose to 18,655 with 442 new fatalities. As many as 3,94,226 people have recovered so far.