Rapper Kanye West on Saturday announced that he will run for the presidency in the 2020 United States elections. “We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future,” the billionaire rapper tweeted. “I am running for president of the United States! #2020VISION.”

West, an admirer of President Donald Trump and husband to media personality and actor Kim Kardashian, did not announce any more details about his candidacy. The election is scheduled for November 3, but nominations are still open in many states, Reuters reported.

West met Trump at the Oval Office in 2018, and held a press conference in which he used some expletives, AFP reported. West also told Trump how much he admired him.

In 2019, during an interview with Zane Lowe of Apple Music’s Beats 1 show, West claimed his support for Trump was an attempt to rile Democrats, and announced his presidential ambitions. “There will be a time when I will be the president of the US, and I will remember...any founder that didn’t have the capacity to understand culturally what we were doing,” he said without clarifying.

Technology entrepreneur Elon Musk expressed joy at West’s announcement. “You have my full support!” Musk wrote in a tweet.