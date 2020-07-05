Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath on Sunday said that big events in the state can be organised while following coronavirus guidelines, PTI reported. The chief minister was referring to the “Van Mahotsav” or afforestation festival under which the state government has set a target of planting record 25 crore saplings.

“Pre-Covid, during Covid and post-Covid are three categories, which the world will be able to clearly see,” Adityanath said at the start of the plantation drive in Lucknow. “These will say what was the situation of the world before the Covid-19 outbreak, what was the condition during the outbreak and what will be the changes in the world after Covid.”

The chief minister said over 5.30 crore trees have been planted in the state so far. “At the same time, we have to fight the global pandemic as well,” he added. “During this plantation programme, adherence to social distancing can be clearly seen. This is a good effort and all of us can organise big events while adhering to social distancing. This event is a witness to this. By following the treatment and prevention protocol during this global pandemic, we can be a part of the Van Mahotsav.”

He added that last year the administration had set a target of planting 25 crore saplings in the state, adding that each plant was geo-tagged.

Uttar Pradesh has so far recorded 26,554 coronavirus cases and 773 deaths.

