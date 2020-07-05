Seven people were killed and four others were injured after an explosion occurred at a factory in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad district on Sunday, ANI reported. The incident took place in Modi Nagar town, District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey said.

Local police personnel have reached the area and are trying to ascertain the cause of the blast, according to News18.

7 persons dead and 4 injured in an explosion at a factory in Modi Nagar: Ajay Shankar Pandey, District Magistrate Ghaziabad

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased. He also directed the district magistrate and senior superintendent of police to visit the spot and provide immediate assistance to those injured.

More details awaited.

मुख्यमंत्री श्री @myogiadityanath जी ने जनपद गाजियाबाद के मोदीनगर के बखरवा गांव में मोमबत्ती के कारखाने में आग लगने की घटना में लोगों की मृत्यु पर शोक व्यक्त किया है।

उन्होंने मृतकों के शोक संतप्त परिजनों के प्रति संवेदना व्यक्त की है।



उन्होंने मृतकों के शोक संतप्त परिजनों के प्रति संवेदना व्यक्त की है। — CM Office, GoUP (@CMOfficeUP) July 5, 2020