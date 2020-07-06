The Delhi government on Sunday decided to conduct compulsory rapid antigen detection testing on all patients with influenza-like symptoms or other individuals who are at high risk, PTI reported. These tests are expected to give results in 30 minutes.

The decision to ramp up testing came as the coronavirus cases in the national Capital neared the 1-lakh mark. Delhi reported 2,244 new coronavirus cases and 63 deaths on Sunday, taking the Capital’s tally to 99,444 and the toll to 3,067. India has so far reported 6,73,165 infections.

The Delhi Health department in its order directed all medical directors, medical superintendents and directors of all state-run hospitals to ensure rapid antigen detection testing is compulsorily done for the people listed.

The order mentioned asymptomatic patients as those “admitted or seeking admission of following high-risk group – Patients undergoing Chemotherapy, Immunosuppressed patients including HIV+, patients with malignant disease, transplant patients, elderly patients ( > 65 years of age ) with co-morbidities and all asymptomatic patients undergoing aerosol generating interventions”. Aerosol generating interventions would include dental procedures and endoscopies.

All people with symptoms of influenza-like illness or severe acute respiratory infection will also be compulsorily tested, the order signed by the Delhi government’s Health and Family Welfare Department Principal Secretary Vikram Dev Dutt read.