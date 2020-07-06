The National Investigation Agency on Monday filed a chargesheet against suspended Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Superintendent of Police Davinder Singh, who was caught with Hizbul Mujahideen militants earlier this year, ANI reported.

Five others were also named in the chargesheet that has been filed under various sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act in a court in Jammu, according to News18. This includes militants Naveed Babu, his brother Irfan Mushtaq, Rafi Ahmed Rather, former president of Cross Line of Control Trade Association Tanveer Ahmed and lawyer Irfan Shafi Mir.

On June 19, a court in Delhi had granted bail to Singh and Mir as the police failed to file a chargesheet within the stipulated time period of 90 days from his arrest in a terror case. However, they were in judicial custody in connection with the case registered by the NIA in January for ferrying militants.

The suspended police officer was first arrested by the NIA on January 10 and then re-arrested by the Delhi Police on March 14. The police had filed a case against Singh for alleged criminal conspiracy and activities against the interest of the country.

The case

Singh was posted as the deputy superintendent of police at the Srinagar airport. He had allegedly escorted the militants from Shopian in South Kashmir to his home and allowed them to stay overnight.

The militants were identified as top Hizbul Mujahideen commander Naveed Babu, and his accomplices Irfan and Rafi. The four reportedly set out for Jammu on January 11 morning, and planned to go to New Delhi from there. Singh was also seen along with the foreign delegation that visited Jammu and Kashmir.

On January 18, the NIA said it has registered a case against Singh and his accomplices under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Act. On January 15, the Jammu and Kashmir administration “forfeited” the Sher-e-Kashmir Police Medal for Gallantry awarded to Singh. The administration’s order said that his acts amounted to disloyalty and brought the police force into disrepute.

Singh’s office at Srinagar airport, where he was posted in the anti-hijacking squad, was sealed. Two AK-47 rifles from the car, and a rifle and two pistols were recovered from his home. In 2013, Afzal Guru, the prime accused in the 2001 Parliament attack case, had claimed that Singh had asked him to accompany one of the attackers to Delhi and arrange his stay there.