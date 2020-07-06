The Karnataka government on Monday revised the quarantine norms for travellers coming from other states, including Maharashtra, and exempted them from the mandatory seven-day institutional quarantine, PTI reported.

According to the new rules, travellers coming to Karnataka from other states will be placed in 14-day home quarantine. “Persons coming from other states to Karnataka, including Maharashtra, shall be placed in 14-days home quarantine,” said an order by N Manjunatha Prasad, principal secretary, revenue department.

The revised guidelines permitted re-opening of more activities in a calibrated manner, in areas outside the containment zones. It also allowed unrestricted inter-state movement of persons and goods adhering to the standard operating procedures issued by the state health department.

On June 8, the state government had mandated a three-day institutional quarantine period for travellers coming from Tamil Nadu and New Delhi. However, in a revised order issued on June 26, it had restricted institutional quarantine for only those who returned from Maharashtra.

Now, all travellers will now undergo home quarantine for two weeks upon their arrival in the state.

Data shared by the government showed that Maharashtra returnees had contributed to the most coronavirus cases – among those with domestic travel history – in Karnataka.

Karnataka has so far recorded 23,474 coronavirus cases and 372 deaths. Last week, Bengaluru reported a sharp increase in cases.

