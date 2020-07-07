One soldier was killed and two security forces personnel were injured in a gunfight in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Tuesday morning. The police said one of the two militants was also shot dead.

Those injured in the gunfight in Goosu village of the district were a soldier and a policeman.

The encounter began around 5.30 am when the Central Reserve Police Force, the Rashtriya Rifles and the Jammu and Kashmir Police were carrying out a joint search operation. A defence official said the it turned into an encounter after suspected militants opened fire on the security forces.

The encounter is still under way.

The Valley has seen an increase in anti-militancy operations lately. Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Dilbag Singh had said on June 19 that over 100 militants have been killed by security forces in the region this year.

