Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday claimed that “millions of families” will be destroyed due to the economic mismanagement by the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government at the Centre. He made the remark a day after the Ministry of Finance projected that the Indian economy will grow at minus 4.5% in 2020-’21, thanks to the economic loss caused by the lockdowns imposed to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

“India’s economic mismanagement is a tragedy that is going to destroy millions of families,” Gandhi tweeted. “It will no longer be accepted silently. #BJPDistractandRule.”

India’s economic mismanagement is a tragedy that is going to destroy millions of families.



It will no longer be accepted silently.#BJPsDistractAndRule pic.twitter.com/6idGN1A7xS — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 7, 2020

Gandhi attached a screenshot of the projections made by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy. He highlighted the topics “8 in 10 Indian households lost income”, “rural households worse hit than urban ones”, and “first time in decades, poverty could see reverse [growing] trend”.

Gandhi has been attacking the government over the economic situation, the plight of migrant workers and the overall handling of the coronavirus crisis, as well as on the China standoff. On Monday, he claimed that in the future, Harvard Business School will have case studies on failures of the Narendra Modi-led government, such as its handling of the coronavirus crisis, demonetisation and the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax.

On July 2, the Congress leader lashed out at the Centre for its invitation to private firms to manufacture and run passenger trains. In a tweet in Hindi, Gandhi claimed that the people of India will not forgive the government for this move.