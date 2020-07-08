The toll in the floods in Assam rose to 39 on Tuesday after one more person lost his life in Dhemaji district, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority said. However, the flood situation in the state has been improving with the water level of all major rivers receding slowly.

There has been no rainfall in the last six days, India Today reported. But the Regional Meteorological Centre has predicted light to moderate rainfall at most places over the Northeastern states in the next five days. It has also issued a warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura till July 11.

The disaster management authority said around two lakh people have been affected by the deluge in 13 districts. Barpeta is the worst-hit district where around 1,20,000 people have been affected. Goalpara, Dhemaji, Golaghat and Morigaon districts are also badly affected. As many as 1,673 people are taking shelter in 33 relief camps in Chirang, Barpeta, Golaghat, Sivasagar and Tinsukia districts.

The Brahmaputra river in Jorhat and Dhubri districts, the Disang in Sivasagar, the Jia Bharali in Sonitpur and the Dhansiri in Golaghat are still flowing above the danger mark.

