India’s coronavirus tally rose to 7,42,417, with 22,752 new cases in 24 hours on Wednesday morning. The toll went up by 482 to 20,642. More than 4.56 lakh people have recovered
The World Health Organization on Tuesday acknowledged for the first time that there was “evidence emerging” that the transmission of the coronavirus is airborne. The WHO’s admission came after 239 scientists wrote it an open letter claiming that the virus can be transmitted through the air.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has asked the health secretary to share a detailed analysis of factors behind all Covid-19 deaths in the Capital in the last two weeks.
Two Jharkhand Mukti Morcha MLAs, one of who is a minister in Hemant Soren’s Cabinet, have tested positive. Both are said to have met the chief minister recently. Meanwhile, Maharashtra BJP MLA Mukta Tilak also tested positive in Pune.
The Drug Controller General of India flagged concerns about the black-marketing of remdesivir, a medicine used for Covid-19 patients. “This office has received a letter from M/s Local circles, through MOHFW [Ministry of Health and Family Welfare], raising concerns regarding black marketing and overpricing of the drug Remdesivir by certain unscrupulous persons,” DGCI chief VS Somani wrote in a letter to the health ministry.
The Bihar government has deployed three teams of doctors from the Patna Medical College and Hospital at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s official residence, to run a temporary hospital equipped with a ventilator. The government made the move after a close relative of Kumar tested positive for the coronavirus
United States President Donald Trump claimed that the toll in his country has reduced tenfold. His claim came at a time when US toll has crossed the 1-lakh mark. The US is the worst-hit country with almost 30 lakh cases and 1,31,457 fatalities. Meanwhile, the Trump administration formally notified the United Nations that the US is withdrawing from the World Health Organization.
World Health Organization Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the coronavirus pandemic still has not reached its peak globally. “The outbreak is accelerating and we’ve clearly not reached the peak of the pandemic,” he added.
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro confirmed he tested positive for the coronavirus while speaking to reporters. “It [the test] came back positive,” he told them. Bolsonaro has followed almost no distancing norms during the pandemic, with him attending rallies and meeting groups of supporters for months now.
The global coronavirus count is now over 1.18 crore, while the toll has crossed 5.44 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University. More than 64 lakh people have recovered so far.