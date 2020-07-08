United States President Donald Trump’s niece has alleged in her tell-all memoir that the Republican leader used dishonest means to secure admission to an Ivy League university, AFP reported on Wednesday. Mary Trump, the daughter of the president’s older brother Fred Trump Juniour, made the revelations in her book Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man.

Mary Trump claimed that her uncle paid a friend to take his standardised exams, widely known as SATs, because he was “worried that his grade point average, which put him far from the top of his class, would scuttle his efforts to get accepted”. Donald Trump’s niece said that his friend had scored well on tests in the past and that he was paid well to cheat for him, according to BBC.

Donald Trump had initially enrolled at the Fordham University in New York City, but later transferred to the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of business.

In her book, Mary Trump also referred to the American president as a “lying narcissist” whose personality was shaped by his dominating father. The president’s niece claimed that her grandfather bullied her father and that the president was influenced by that behaviour.

Mary Trump also accused her uncle of making suggestive comments about her body while he was still married to his second wife Marla Maples. She added that Donald Trump had asked her to ghostwrite a book about him and he gave her “an aggrieved compendium of women he had expected to date but who, having refused him, were suddenly the worst, ugliest and fattest slobs he’d ever met”.

Meanwhile, the White House hit back at Mary Trump over the accusations in her book. “The absurd SAT allegation is completely false,” Deputy White House Press Secretary Sarah Matthews was quoted as saying by AFP.

Last month, the president’s former aide John Bolton published his memoir, in which he accused Donald Trump of pleading with China’s President Xi Jinping to help him get re-elected.