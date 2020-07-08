Bharatiya Janata Party leader Waseem Bari, his father and brother were shot dead by militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Wednesday, the police said.

Bari, the BJP’s district president, was sitting outside his shop when the militant attack took place around 9 pm, Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Dilbag Singh said, PTI reported. Singh added that the police officers, who had been deployed to provide security, were not present during the incident, according to ANI.

“Terrorists fired on BJP worker Wasim Bari at Bandipora,” the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted. “During indiscriminate firing Wasim Bari, his father Bashir Ahmad and brother Umer Bashir got injured and shifted to hospital, but all three succumbed to their injuries.”

#Terrorists fired upon BJP worker Wasim Bari at #Bandipora. During indiscrimnate firing Wasim Bari, his father Bashir Ahmad and his brother Umer Bashir got injured and shifted to hospital but unfortunately all the three #succumbed to their injuries. @JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) July 8, 2020

Union Minister Jitendra Singh said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended his condolences to Bari’s family. “Over the telephone, PM Narendra Modi enquired about the gruesome killing of Wasim Bari. He also extended condolences to the family of Wasim,” he tweeted.

Bharatiya Janata Party National General Secretary Ram Madhav expressed his condolences to the family. “Shocked and saddened by the killing of young BJP leader Wasim Bari and his brother by terrorists in Bandipora,” he tweeted. “Bari’s father who is also a senior leader was injured. This despite eight security commandos.”

Shocked and saddened by d killing of young BJP leader Wasim Bari and his brother by terrorists in Bandipora. Bari’s father who is also a senior leader was injured. This despite 8 security commandos. Condolences to d family. pic.twitter.com/hAKnOudaxj — Ram Madhav (@rammadhavbjp) July 8, 2020

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah condemned the incident. “Sorry to hear about the murderous terror attack on the BJP functionaries and their father in Bandipore earlier this evening,” he tweeted. “I condemn the attack. My condolences to their families in this time of grief. Sadly the violent targeting of mainstream political workers continues unabated.”

Last month, a 40-year-old Kashmiri Pandit sarpanch was killed by militants in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district. Congress member Ajay Pandita, who was the head of Lukbawan village in Larkipora, was attacked in his orchard.