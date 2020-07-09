Coronavirus: India reports record 24,879 new cases in biggest single-day rise; tally is now 7.6 lakh
India’s coronavirus tally rose to 7,67,296, with 24,879 new cases in 24 hours on Thursday morning. This is the highest single-day surge in fresh infections. The toll went up by 487 to 21,129. More than 4.76 lakh people have recovered.
The tally in the United States has crossed 30 lakh with 55,000 new cases, according to Johns Hopkins University on Thursday. There are a total of 30,51,427 cases in the US, including 1,32,256 deaths.
The global coronavirus count is now over 1.20 crore, while the toll has crossed 5.48 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University. More than 65 lakh people have recovered so far.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
These are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories.
Live updates
9.12 am: As many as 2,67,061 samples were tested on Wednesday, says the Indian Council of Medical Research. A total of 1,07,40,832 samples have been tested so far.
9.06 am: Kerala deploys commandos of Special Armed Police in Poonthura to enforce lockdown guidelines, reports ANI. “Coast Guard, Coastal Security and Marine Enforcement also put on guard here to prevent fishing boats going out to or returning from Tamil Nadu,” says Kerala director general of police.
9.04 am: Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro vetoes plans to offer support such as drinking water, disinfectants and hospital beds to indigenous people, reports Reuters.
9.02 am: Gilead begins testing inhalable form of remdesivir, reports Reuters.
8.36 am: Mexico reports record new cases on a single day, with 6,995 infections, according to Reuters. With this, it takes over Spain to become the world’s eighth worst-hit country. Mexico’s overall tally is now 2,75,003 cases and toll is 32,796.
7.35 am: The ICMR’s estimates for the prevalence and fatality rate of the disease do not tally with what we know of the coronavirus in India and worldwide.
7.21 am: Brazil’s total count crosses 17-lakh mark. Nearly 68,000 people have died in the country, according to Reuters.
7.16 am: Melbourne, Australia’s second-largest city, begins a second lockdown, reports BBC. Five million residents will be barred from leaving their homes for the next six weeks, except for essential services.
7.09 am: The tally in the United States crosses 30 lakh with 55,000 new cases and 833 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There are a total of 30,51,427 cases in the US, including 1,32,256 deaths.
7.05 am: Top updates from Wednesday
- India’s coronavirus tally rose to 7,42,417, with 22,752 new cases in 24 hours on Wednesday morning. The toll went up by 482 to 20,642. More than 4.56 lakh people have recovered.
- Maharashtra reported the biggest single-day increase with 6,603 new coronavirus cases in the evening. The state now has 1,22,350 total infections and toll rose to 9,448 after 198 new casualties. Tamil Nadu reported 3,756 new coronavirus cases, taking the state tally to 1,22,350. The toll stood at 1,700. Meanwhile, Delhi saw an increase of 2,033 new coronavirus cases and 48 deaths in the last 24 hours. The Capital’s case count jumped 1,04,864 and toll to 3,213.
- The Bihar government announced a strict lockdown in Patna from July 10 to July 16 due to an alarming surge in coronavirus cases. Government offices, public corporations, all private and commercial establishments will remain closed. However, essential services like ration, dairy, vegetables and meat shops will be opened from 6 am to 10 am and 4 pm to 7 pm.
- Harvard University and Massachusetts Institute of Technology asked a federal court to block the Donald Trump administration’s order to not allow holders of student visas to remain in the United States if their universities switched to online-only classes for the fall due to the coronavirus pandemic.
- The World Health Organization on Tuesday acknowledged for the first time that there was “evidence emerging” that the transmission of the coronavirus is airborne. The WHO’s admission came after 239 scientists wrote it an open letter claiming that the virus can be transmitted through the air.
- Two Jharkhand Mukti Morcha MLAs, one of who is a minister in Hemant Soren’s Cabinet, have tested positive. Both are said to have met the chief minister recently. Following this, Soren has gone into self-isolation. Meanwhile, Maharashtra BJP MLA Mukta Tilak also tested positive in Pune.
- The global coronavirus count is now over 1.18 crore, while the toll has crossed 5.44 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University. More than 64 lakh people have recovered so far.