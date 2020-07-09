The Uttar Pradesh Police announced on Thursday that two aides of gangster Vikas Dubey, the main accused in the Kanpur policemen murders, were shot dead in separate encounters, ANI reported.

A deputy superintendent of police, three sub inspectors and four constables were shot dead while trying to arrest Dubey, who has 60 criminal cases against him, in Bikru village, Kanpur, early on July 3. Four others were critically injured. Dubey is still on the run, while the police have either arrested or are conducting investigations against several policemen and gangsters who had helped him. The cash reward for Dubey’s arrest has been increased to Rs 5 lakh.

The two aides who were shot dead on Thursday morning were identified as Prabhat Mishra and Bahua Dubey. Some reports also identified him as Praveen Dubey or Ranbir Dubey.

Mishra was among three people arrested from Faridabad in Haryana on Tuesday. He was being taken to Kanpur when he tried to escape, the police said.

Uttar Pradesh Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said a police van broke down when Mishra and another person were being taken to Kanpur. He took advantage of the situation, snatched pistol from policeman, fired at our men and tried to escape,” Kumar said. “Our personnel retaliated, during which Prabhat got killed. Several policemen [were] injured in [the] incident.”

Bahua Dubey, who had a Rs 50,000 bounty on him, was shot dead in Etawah, when he was trying to flee with a stolen car.

“Around 3 am, a Swift Dzire was looted by four armed men on a Scorpio,” Etawah Senior Superintendent of Police Akash Tomar told NDTV. “They were stopped about an hour later by cops when they tried to escape. The police chased them and an unidentified man suffered multiple injuries in crossfire. He was declared brought dead at the hospital.” The man was later identified as Bahua Dubey, and his accomplices fled. The police seized a pistol, a double barrel gun and cartridges from Dubey.

On Wednesday morning, a close aide of gangster Vikas Dubey, Amar Dubey, was killed in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Police in Hamirpur district. Another member of his gang, Shyamu Bajpai, was arrested in Chaubepur.

Bahua Dubey, who was present with Vikas Dubey during #KanpurEncounter, killed in an encounter today morning. Arms recovered: SSP Etawah Akash Tomar. pic.twitter.com/8mh8XzQzli — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 9, 2020

