China on Thursday said the situation along the disputed Line of Actual Control is “stable and improving”, PTI reported. This came a day after reports said that Chinese frontline troops have fully moved out of the Patrolling Point 15 of the Hot Springs area in eastern Ladakh as part of the disengagement process to reduce tensions on the border.

“Following the consensus reached at the commander-level talks, China and India’s border troops have taken effective measures to disengage at the frontline at the Galwan Valley and other areas,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said at a press conference. “The situation along the border is stable and improving.”



The disengagement between both India and China began after the phone conversation between National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on July 5. The Ministry of External Affairs had said that the special representatives from both sides agreed to complete the ongoing disengagement process along the LAC expeditiously.

Zhao on Thursday added that Beijing will continue dialogue with New Delhi under the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination as part of the continuing talks. “We hope India will work together with us to take concrete action and implement the consensus reached and jointly work for de-escalation along the border,” the spokesperson said.

India and China pulled back soldiers from the site of the June 15 clashes at Galwan Valley on Monday. At least 20 Indian personnel were killed in the incident, which was the worst violence on the border since 1975. While China also lost personnel, it has not yet formally acknowledged any deaths of its soldiers.

United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had on Wednesday said that China took “incredibly aggressive action” in the clashes, adding that India did its best to respond to the situation. Beijing has a pattern of instigating territorial disputes and the world should not allow this bullying, Pompeo added.