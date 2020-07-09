The results of the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education exams for Class 10 and Indian School Certificate exams for Class 12 will be announced on Friday at 3.00 pm, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations said.

The results will be made available through the Careers Portal of the Council, through text messages or the council’s websites – www.cisce.org or www.results.cisce.org. The council said the students will be allowed to apply for a re-evaluation directly through the council’s website.

In March, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations had postponed Class 10 and Class 12 board exams amid the rising cases of coronavirus in the country.

India’s coronavirus tally rose to 7,67,296, with 24,879 new cases in 24 hours on Thursday morning. This is the highest single-day surge in fresh infections. The toll went up by 487 to 21,129. More than 4.76 lakh people have recovered.