Several Opposition leaders on Friday hinted at a police-politician-gangster nexus and raised doubts about the way gangster Vikas Dubey was killed. According to the police, the encounter took place after a road accident while Dubey was being taken to Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh from Madhya Pradesh.

Dubey was arrested in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain district on Thursday in connection with the murder of eight policemen in Kanpur on July 3. The police on Friday claimed that one of the vehicles of the Uttar Pradesh Police escorting Dubey back to the state from Madhya Pradesh overturned on a highway early in the morning. He then tried to escape, the police alleged.

“Vikas Dubey attempted to flee by snatching pistol of the injured policemen after car overturned,” Kanpur Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar said. “The police [personnel] tried to make him surrender, during which he fired at the policemen. He was injured in retaliatory firing by police. He was later rushed to the hospital.”

Samajwadi Party chief and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav alleged that the killing was staged to save the government from collapsing. On Thursday, Yadav had asked the Uttar Pradesh government to clarify whether Dubey surrendered or if he was arrested. He had also demanded that the call details record be made public to expose “those hand in glove with him”.

दरअसल ये कार नहीं पलटी है, राज़ खुलने से सरकार पलटने से बचाई गयी है. — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) July 10, 2020

Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh said it was expected. “Exactly what we had been suspecting, happened now,” he tweeted. “Which political figures, police and other officials that Vikas Dubey was connected to, will never be known now.”

His party colleague and Sivaganga MP Karti P Chidambaram also said that Dubey’s killing was very much predictable. “The biggest mob in India is the UP Police headed by a ‘Don’ Now everything is settled. All inconvenient truths buried for good.”

Deputy Leader of Shiv Sena and Rajya Sabha MP from Maharashtra Priyanka Chaturvedi used an old Hindi proverb to describe the incident. “Na rahega bas, na bajegi basuri [to treat the trouble at the source to avoid a bigger mess],” she tweeted.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said, “Dead men tell no tales.”

यह पता लगाना आवश्यक है विकास दुबे ने मध्यप्रदेश के उज्जैन महाकाल मंदिर को सरेंडर के लिए क्यों चुना? मध्यप्रदेश के कौन से प्रभावशाली व्यक्ति के भरोसे वो यहाँ उत्तर प्रदेश पुलिस के एनकाउंटर से बचने आया था? — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) July 10, 2020

@netflix and @NetflixIndia have turned down the script of #VikasDubey life story. They say it’s too cliched and the script has nothing new to offer. @Uppolice — Karti P Chidambaram (@KartiPC) July 10, 2020

The only script @netflix and @NetflixIndia are willing to consider is that, #VikasDubey has been allowed to escape and a patsy was killed in his place to make it look like him. — Karti P Chidambaram (@KartiPC) July 10, 2020

Dead men tell no tales #VikasDubey — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) July 10, 2020

Many Opposition leaders on Thursday had alleged that Dubey’s arrest was staged. Their comments came after reports said that Dubey went to Mahakal Temple in Ujjain and then himself asked the security personnel to inform the police. After this, the police officers came and took him away. Inspector General of Police, UP Special Task Force, Amitabh Yash, also said that Dubey went to the police station to surrender and was arrested.

Questions were also raised over how Dubey, who was reportedly last spotted in Faridabad, managed to travel from Haryana to Madhya Pradesh.

Also read:

‘Arrest or surrender?’: Opposition raises questions after MP Police take Vikas Dubey into custody

The Kanpur shootout and Dubey’s subsequent arrest

A deputy superintendent of police, three sub inspectors and four constables were shot dead while trying to arrest Dubey, who has 60 criminal cases against him, in Bikru village, Kanpur, early on July 3. Four others were critically injured. Several of Dubey’s aides have either been arrested or killed in encounters over the past week.

The gangster escaped after the encounter on July 3, following which there were reports of him being seen in Faridabad. The Uttar Pradesh Police had placed a bounty of Rs 5 lakh on him. Dubey was finally caught – after six days – on the premises of the Mahakaleshwar temple. He was taken to the police station, where his identity was established.

Dubey had bought a Rs 250 ticket for VIP darshan at the temple. As he was leaving, the security guards asked him his name, and an argument ensued. Eventually, Dubey disclosed his identity, and was taken to the police station. The MP Police got in touch with their UP counterparts and asked for Dubey’s photograph.