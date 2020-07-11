At least eight people, including an eight-month-old baby, were killed in landslides in Arunachal Pradesh on Friday, the Hindustan Times reported. The India Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rain in the state, while the Central Water Commission has warned of a severe flood situation.

Four members of a family, including the baby, were killed in a landslide in Tigdo village in Papumpare district of Arunachal Pradesh around 2.30 am on Friday. All four persons were buried alive while sleeping. District authorities retrieved the bodies in the morning.

“Saddened by a tragedy that struck Tigdo village in Papumpare district this morning, where four members of a family perished in the landslide,” Chief Minister Pema Khandu tweeted on Friday.

Saddened by a tragedy that struck Tigdo village in Papumpare district this morning where four members of a family perished in a landslide. May the deceased rest in eternal peace. My sincere condolences to the bereaved families. Ex-gratia relief being expedited to the next of kin. — Pema Khandu (@PemaKhanduBJP) July 10, 2020

In another incident, four people were killed in a landslide around 12.30 pm, at Modirijo town, which falls between Itanagar and Naharlagun. Bodies of three of the victims were retrieved, while efforts are being made to recover the fourth body. Chief Minister Khandu promised compensation to their next of kin.

Shocked to learn of yet another incident of landslide today at Modirijo, between Itanagar & Naharlagun that claimed 4 lives. My deeepest sympathies for the bereaved families. I appeal all to stay alert in view of incessant rain. Necessary relief to next of kin is being extended. — Pema Khandu (@PemaKhanduBJP) July 10, 2020

Later on Friday, the Chief Minister’s Office announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh for the families of each of the four people.

“Incessant rain for the last couple of days that triggered landslides and floods has left trails of large scale devastation in the entire state,” Khandu said in a statement. “Reports have been pouring in about landslides in various locations from around the state capital. Road communication has been badly affected by nature’s fury.”

Khandu added that as per the weather department, there is a chance of heavy rain in the state over the next few days. He asked people to refrain from staying in places vulnerable to flooding or landslides. He said the district commissioner of Itanagar, which has experienced heavy rainfall, has decided to shift vulnerable persons to relief camps.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the eight deaths. “Saddened by the loss of lives due to heavy rains as well as landslides in Arunachal Pradesh,” he tweeted. “My thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover quickly. All possible assistance is being provided to those affected.”