Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek said on Twitter late on Saturday that they have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. They have both been admitted to Mumbai’s Nanavati hospital.

T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..

All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 11, 2020

Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you. 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 11, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan said that his family and staff members have been tested, and advised anyone who has been near him in the last 10 days to also get tested.

Bachchan added that he has been shifted to a hospital. He is in an isolation unit at Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital, NDTV reported. His son is reported to be in the same hospital.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that Amitabh Bachchan, who lives in Mumbai, is “asymptomatic and stable”, according to NDTV.

Watch | "He is asymptomatic and stable": Rajesh Tope, Maharashtra Health Minister on #AmitabhBachchan testing positive for COVID-19 pic.twitter.com/oE2FCPY07m — NDTV (@ndtv) July 11, 2020

Maharashtra has been the state worst affected by the coronavirus for months now, with 2.46 lakh cases. Mumbai alone has almost 92,000 cases, and is India’s second-worst affected city in the country, after Delhi.

Soon after Amitabh Bachchan tweeted his announcement, several celebrities, including politicians, sportspersons and Bollywood actors, took to social media to wish him a quick recovery.

Here are some reactions:

Dear Amitabh ji, I join the whole Nation in wishing you a quick recovery!



After all, you are the idol of millions in this country, an iconic superstar!



We will all take good care of you. Best wishes for a speedy recovery!@SrBachchan @juniorbachchan #AmitabhBachchan #COVID https://t.co/NHeY7e2mjC pic.twitter.com/CsVKlvCJeG — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) July 11, 2020

Wishing and praying for @SrBachchan ji’s speedy recovery. — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) July 11, 2020

Wishing for your speedy recovery Sir🙏 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) July 11, 2020

Get well soon Amit ji. Prayers for a speedy recovery from all your fans across the border. — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) July 11, 2020

Speedy recovery sir 💕 You will be fine soon! @SrBachchan https://t.co/pD3ctrmiGC — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) July 11, 2020

Get well soon sir . Be god with you and stay blessed. @SrBachchan https://t.co/gJwxG9Wix0 — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) July 11, 2020

Wish you speedy recovery @SrBachchan. Our best wishes with you https://t.co/SCp7ujI3hA — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 11, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan tests COVID Positive. Prayers for his speedy recovery. — Sudhir Chaudhary (@sudhirchaudhary) July 11, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan’s latest film was Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo, released in India on the Amazon Prime Video streaming platform last month. In the film, he plays a cantankerous and miserly old man desperately holding on to his wife’s ancestral bungalow in Lucknow.

His upcoming releases include Rumi Jaffery’s Chehre, Nagraj Manjule’s Jhund, and Ayan Mukherji’s Brahmastra. He has also hosted the latest season of the television quiz-based show Kaun Banega Crorepati, which is scheduled to air in 2020.

Abhishek Bachchan was recently seen in the Amazon Prime Video series Breathe: Into The Shadows. His upcoming films include Anurag Basu’s Ludo, Kookie Gulati’s The Big Bull, in which he plays disgraced Indian stockbroker Harshad Mehta, and Diya Annapurna Ghosh’s Bob Biswas, based on the eponymous assassin from Sujoy Ghosh’s 2012 hit Kahaani.