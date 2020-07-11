Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan test positive for coronavirus, admitted to hospital
Both actors are reported to have be in Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital.
Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek said on Twitter late on Saturday that they have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. They have both been admitted to Mumbai’s Nanavati hospital.
Amitabh Bachchan said that his family and staff members have been tested, and advised anyone who has been near him in the last 10 days to also get tested.
Bachchan added that he has been shifted to a hospital. He is in an isolation unit at Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital, NDTV reported. His son is reported to be in the same hospital.
Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that Amitabh Bachchan, who lives in Mumbai, is “asymptomatic and stable”, according to NDTV.
Maharashtra has been the state worst affected by the coronavirus for months now, with 2.46 lakh cases. Mumbai alone has almost 92,000 cases, and is India’s second-worst affected city in the country, after Delhi.
Soon after Amitabh Bachchan tweeted his announcement, several celebrities, including politicians, sportspersons and Bollywood actors, took to social media to wish him a quick recovery.
Here are some reactions:
Amitabh Bachchan’s latest film was Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo, released in India on the Amazon Prime Video streaming platform last month. In the film, he plays a cantankerous and miserly old man desperately holding on to his wife’s ancestral bungalow in Lucknow.
His upcoming releases include Rumi Jaffery’s Chehre, Nagraj Manjule’s Jhund, and Ayan Mukherji’s Brahmastra. He has also hosted the latest season of the television quiz-based show Kaun Banega Crorepati, which is scheduled to air in 2020.
Abhishek Bachchan was recently seen in the Amazon Prime Video series Breathe: Into The Shadows. His upcoming films include Anurag Basu’s Ludo, Kookie Gulati’s The Big Bull, in which he plays disgraced Indian stockbroker Harshad Mehta, and Diya Annapurna Ghosh’s Bob Biswas, based on the eponymous assassin from Sujoy Ghosh’s 2012 hit Kahaani.