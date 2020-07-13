Indian security forces killed one suspected militant in Srigufwara area of Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir early on Monday, the Kashmir Zone Police said. The deceased has not yet been identified.

Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in Srigufwara following information about the presence of two militants in the area, an unidentified police official told The Indian Express.

“So far one unidentified terrorist killed,” the police tweeted. “Operation going on.”

More details are awaited.

On Sunday, four suspected associates of militants were arrested in Chandargeer and Sadhunara areas of Bandipora, the police said.

“Two grenades, AK magazine, 25 AK rounds and other incriminating materials have been recovered from arrested terrorists,” the Kashmir Police Zone had tweeted. A case was registered under relevant sections, they added.