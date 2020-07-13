India on Monday recorded 28,701 new coronavirus cases, taking the total to 8,78,252. The toll in the country rose by 500 to 23,174. This is the biggest single-day jump in infections so far. More than 5.53 lakh people have recovered.
Karnataka has more active cases than Delhi and Gujarat, health ministry’s data showed. Karnataka has reported 38,843 total Covid-19 cases of which 22,750 are active cases while Delhi has 19,155 active cases and Gujarat has 10,613. Karnataka is now the fifth worst-affected state in the country, surpassing Uttar Pradesh.
A woman constable in Gujarat has been transferred to police headquarters after she reportedly had an altercation with the son of a Bharatiya Janata Party legislator for violating lockdown rules in Surat. An inquiry was set up after the purported audio and video clips of the incident was widely circulated on social media.
Pharmaceutical company Glenmark slashed the prices of its antiviral drug Favipiravir for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate Covid-19 symptoms, by 27% to Rs 75 per tablet. The company had launched the drug under the brand name of “FabiFlu” last month, at a price of Rs 103 per tablet.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked Union Home Minister Amit Shah for claiming that India is at a “good position” in its battle against the coronavirus outbreak. Gandhi tweeted a graph showing that the coronavirus curves of India and the United States had not flattened, unlike those of South Korea and New Zealand. “India at good position in Covid-19 battle?” he asked sarcastically.
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said a specific deadline or timeline for the coronavirus vaccine cannot be given at the moment. Vardhan once again reiterated that there is no community transmission of the coronavirus in India. “I can say with confidence [that] community transmission has not begun,” he said.
Karnataka’s Covid-19 expert and technical advisory committees recommend a minimum three-week lockdown in Bengaluru amid a surge in coronavirus cases. The city reported 1,525 of the total 2,626 new cases in Karnataka on Sunday.
Private hospitals empanelled under the Central Government Health Scheme will charge rates fixed by the Delhi government till the respective states decided on its own charged, the CGHS director said in an office memorandum.
Mexico became the country with fourth highest deaths, surpassing Italy. The country has 2,99,750 confirmed cases of infection and 35,006 deaths, according to health officials.
The global coronavirus count is now over 1.29 crore, while the toll has crossed 5.69 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University. More than 71.1 lakh people have recovered so far.