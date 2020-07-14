Six more people died in rain-related incidents in Assam on Monday, taking the toll in the floods to 50, Northeast Now reported on Tuesday. The six deaths were reported from Lakhimpur, Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Kamrup, Golaghat and Sivasagar districts of the state.

Over 21 lakh people have so far been affected in 27 districts, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority said. More than 60,000 affected individuals have been sheltered in 480 relief camps across the state.

The overall toll, as a result of floods and landslides since May, is 76, The Indian Express reported.

However, an Assam State Disaster Management Authority official said the situation is likely to improve by Tuesday. A press release by the Central Water Commission said: “Intensity of rainfall over Northeast India has substantially reduced. However, isolated heavy falls are likely over the region during the next 3-4 days.”

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal visited two flood relief camps at Chabua and Bindhakota in Dibrugarh district on Monday. Sonowal also inspected the erosion-hit areas of Rohmoria in Dibrugarh, along with Union Minister of State for Food Processing Rameswar Teli and state Water Resources Minister Keshab Mahanta. Sonowal announced three schemes worth Rs 25 crore to find a permanent solution to the erosion problem.

Meanwhile, 39 animals died at the Kaziranga National Park. As much as 95% of the park and the Tiger Reserve have been submerged. The park authorities said that 166 out of the 223 anti-poaching camps are underwater, while seven have been evacuated.

Kaziranga National Park Director P Sivakumar said the waters are not as bad as they were in 2019. But he added that the water level made this year’s floods the sixth-worst since 1988.

A male tiger came out of the Agratoli range of Kaziranga National Park on Monday and took shelter in a goat shed in Kandolimari village nearby. “Due to rise of water and to find a safe escape, a sub-adult tiger has entered inside a goat shed in Kandolimari village, Agratoli,” P Sivakumar said according to the Hindustan Times. “Utmost care is being taken to ensure safety of both people and tiger.”