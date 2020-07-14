India reported 28,498 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking the total to 9,06,752. The toll rose by 553 to 23,727. More than 5.71 lakh people have recovered.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi claimed that India’s coronavirus tally will surge beyond 10 lakh cases amid regular records of highest single-day jumps in the country.
Bengaluru will go into a complete lockdown from Tuesday in a bid to curtail the rising number of coronavirus cases in the Karnataka capital. On July 12, the Karnataka government had announced a complete shutdown in Bengaluru Urban and Bengaluru Rural districts from 8 pm on July 14 to 5 am on July 22.
Jammu and Kashmir administration opened the Union Territory to visitors once again but in a phased manner. All tourists visiting for a holiday will have to undergo mandatory tests for the coronavirus. The decision came even as the Sringar administration ordered a lockdown in 68 containment areas of the city.
Bengaluru-based Biocon Limited’s drug, Itolizumab, that was allowed for emergency use for the coronavirus was cleared for a randomised clinical trial of about 30 patients across four centres, the company said.
The Odisha government approved a regular diet allowance of Rs 240 for doctors and paramedical staff who are working at coronavirus hospitals, health centres, and care centres.
World Health Organization Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned that the failures of some leaders to stop their countries’ spiraling outbreaks mean there would be no return to normal “for the foreseeable future”. Without taking any names, he said “too many countries are headed in the wrong direction” with the pandemic.
Google, Facebook and Microsoft were among more than a dozen technology companies in the United States that have backed a legal challenge to President Donald Trump ’s latest rule that bars international students from staying in the country unless they attend at least one in-person course.
Trump said that his country has the biggest testing programme for the coronavirus in the world that is much better than countries such as Russia, China and India. “We test more than anybody by far, and when you test, you create cases,” Trump said.
The global coronavirus count is now over 1.30 crore, while the toll has crossed 5.71 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University. More than 72.2 lakh people have recovered so far.