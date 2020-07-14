The Central Board of Secondary Education will announce the results for the Class 10 examinations on Wednesday, Union Minister of Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal “Nishank” said on Tuesday. News reports had suggested that the results may be declared on Tuesday itself.

“My dear Children, Parents, and Teachers, the results of class X CBSE board examinations will be announced tomorrow,” Pokhriyal tweeted. “I wish all the students best of luck.”

The CBSE had to curtail its Class 10 and Class 12 exams this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. On June 26, the Supreme Court had approved the CBSE’s notification for cancelling the remaining exams for Classes 10 and 12 and said that board exam results will be announced by July 15. This came a day after the Centre and the CBSE informed the top court that they decided to cancel the pending board exams because of safety concerns.

In its notification on July 9, the CBSE said it decided to announce the results of Class 10 and Class 12 exams as soon as possible, due to the “high demand” and the pending admission processes of students to colleges in India or abroad. It said that results for both the exams will be published by 4 pm on their assigned dates.

On Monday, the central board declared the Class 12 results. The overall pass percentage was 88.78%. The results can be accessed at cbseresults.nic.in.