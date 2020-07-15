Uttarakhand: Three killed after building collapses in Dehradun
The National Disaster Response Force and state’s own rescue force are involved in relief operation.
Three people were killed after a building collapsed in Chukkuwala area of Dehradun in Uttarakhand on Tuesday, ANI reported. National Disaster Response Force Director General Satya Narayan Pradhan said three others were rescued from under the rubble.
The State Disaster Response Force is also present at the site and the rescue operation is underway. The injured have been shifted to a local hospital.
More details are awaited.