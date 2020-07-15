The Maharashtra government will pay all Bombay High Court judges Rs 50,000 annually to buy spectacles, Mumbai Mirror reported on Wednesday.

A government resolution, issued on July 10, said the reimbursement will also cover the cost and maintenance of spectacles for the spouses of the judges and the family members dependent on them. The resolution was signed by legal advisor Yogesh Ameta, the newspaper said.

The reimbursement for spectacles was discussed first by former Maharashtra Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta and then chief justice around six months ago. Mehta is now the principal advisor to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, a post specially created for him. The amount for reimbursement was finalised after a little back-and-forth.

According to the High Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Act, the judges and their family members are entitled to such facilities for medical treatment. Sitting judges are also entitled to reimbursement for the medicines they purchase.