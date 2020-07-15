Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that the coronavirus situation in the national Capital is much better than the mathematical projections from a month ago. However, he added that there was no room for complacency.



“Precisely one and a half months ago, around June 1, we had estimated on the basis of a formula created by the Centre that there would be 2.25 lakh cases; but these are actually half of that...there are 1.15 lakh cases,” Kejriwal said during an online media briefing. “The Covid-19 situation in Delhi is under control but we do not have to be complacent. We will continue our preparations.”

There are 18,600 active cases of coronavirus in Delhi, Kejriwal added. The chief minister also said that there are no bed shortages in the city. “Today there are 15,500 beds,” Kejriwal said. “Today there are 2,100 ICU [intensive care unit] beds, of which 1,100 are vacant. Because of this, today people have the confidence that in case they need to be hospitalised, there will be no shortages.”

Delhi was expecting 2.25 lakh cases by 15th July. But we are in a much better situation than what the mathematical projections were showing । LIVE Press Conference https://t.co/5Kn43QwqjN — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 15, 2020

The Aam Aadmi Party chief said his government’s first principle of tackling the pandemic is that it cannot be fought alone, adding that they sought cooperation from everyone. “That is why we went to everyone including central government, non-governmental organisations and religious organisations. I thank all parties including Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress.”

The chief minister said the government has also been conducting 20,000 to 23,000 coronavirus tests every day.

Delhi recorded 1,606 new coronavirus cases and 35 deaths in the last 24 hours. With this, the tally rose to 1,15,346 cases and 3,446 deaths. The number of recoveries are, however, five times higher than active cases.