Lok Rakshak Dal constable Sunita Yadav, who was transferred to headquarters in Surat after she had an altercation with the son of a Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Gujarat Cabinet minister, has decided to resign, The Indian Express reported on Wednesday. Yadav also claimed there is a threat to her life, following which she was granted police protection.

Prakash Kanani, son of Varachha Road MLA and Minister of State for Health Kumar Kanani, had an argument with constable Yadav, who pointed out that he and his friends were out during curfew hours without good reason. The incident occurred on Saturday night when Yadav, who was posted in Varachha police station, was on patrol duty.

Yadav told The Indian Express that she was “under pressure” and would now prepare for becoming an Indian Police Service force officer. She said she had conveyed her decision to her seniors.

“I have received couple of threats on phone in which the caller told me ‘You have been doing a lot for your country, I don’t think you will live long’,” she told the newspaper. “They also offered Rs 50 lakh, to ‘sort out’ the issue. I received the call three days ago, following which I approached the Surat police commissioner seeking police protection.”

Since Sunday, two armed women police constables have been deployed at Yadav’s house, and two male policemen at the main gate of her apartment. “Even when I am on the roads, along with media persons, some private people follow me,” she told The Indian Express.

In an interview with India Today TV, Yadav said it was nice but misleading to be called a “Lady Singham” as some people have done on social media, referring to a popular Bollywood movie. She said she was simply doing her duty by stopping the minister’s son.

“Earlier I thought that power lies with the khaki [uniform],” she said. “The incident has taught that it lies in the rank. So, I want to prepare for the IPS. I want to come back with rank. This issue could have been resolved easily [if she had a rank].” Yadav said that if she fails to become an IPS officer, she will study law or become a journalist.