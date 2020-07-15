Air India on Tuesday began the process of sending some under-performing employees on compulsory leave without pay for up to a period of five years, PTI reported on Wednesday. The airline’s board of directors has authorised its Chairperson Rajiv Bansal to send employees on leave for a period ranging from six months to two years, which may extend to five years, an official order said.

The factors taken into consideration while sending employees on leave without pay will be suitability, efficiency, competence, quality of performance, health of the employee, instance of non-availability of the employee for duty in the past as a result of ill health, and redundancy, the order said. The departmental heads in the Air India headquarters in New Delhi, and regional directors will be required to assess each employee to determine who can be sent on compulsory leave.

“Names of such employees need to be forwarded to the General Manager (Personnel) in headquarters for obtaining necessary approval of CMD [chairperson and managing director],” the order said. An unidentified Air India spokesperson told PTI he did not wish to comment on the matter.

Air India has more than 13,000 permanent employees with a monthly wage bill of over Rs 230 crore, The Times of India reported. The airline, which has been going through a financial crisis, has been further hit due to coronavirus-induced restrictions. The Indian government had banned all flights, domestic and international, in March. Only some domestic flights were restarted on May 25.

Private airlines such as GoAir have put most of their employees on compulsory leave since April, PTI reported. Airlines have also taken other cost-cutting measures, like leave without pay and sacking of employees.