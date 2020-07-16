The Defence Ministry on Wednesday gave special powers to the armed forces to purchase weapons and equipment up to Rs 300 crore for urgent operational requirements. The decision came a month after the violent clash at Galwan Valley in Ladakh on June 15 which left 20 Indian soldiers dead.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Defence Acquisition Council led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, PTI reported. The meeting was convened due to the prevailing situation along the northern borders and the need to strengthen the armed forces.

“The DAC delegated the powers for progressing urgent capital acquisition cases of up to Rs 300 crore to the armed forces to meet their emergent operational requirements,” a statement by the ministry said. It added there would be no cap on the number of procurement programmes. This allows the armed forces to place multiple orders, but should not cost more than Rs 300 crore.

The ministry added that the decision will shrink the procurement timelines, ensure placement of orders within six months and start deliveries within one year.

Earlier this month, the DAC had approved deals worth Rs 38,900 crore. This includes procurement of 21 MiG-29 fighter jets for the Indian Air Force, upgrade of 59 of them and acquirement of 12 Sukhoi-30 aircrafts.