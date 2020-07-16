Former Indian Administrative Service officer and Maharashtra’s first woman election commissioner Neela Satyanarayan died of the coronavirus in Mumbai on Thursday, Mumbai Mirror reported. The 72-year-old officer died at the Seven Hills Hospital in Mumbai, where she had been admitted after being diagnosed with Covid-19.

In 2009, Satyanarayan became the election commissioner of Maharashtra following a stint as the additional chief secretary of revenue. She retired as election commissioner on July 5, 2014.

Maharashtra Chief Secretary Sanjay Kumar said that Satyanarayan contributed a lot to Maharashtra. “I worked with her when she was additional chief secretary revenue,” he said. “She was very humane and considerate. We will have fond memories of her. It is sad that she has left us.

Maharashtra Minister of Transport & Parliamentary Affairs Anil Parab offered his condolences. “Deeply saddened by the news of the demise of First Woman State Election Commissioner of Maharashtra Smt. Neela Satyanarayan,” he tweeted. “May she rest in Peace. My thoughts and prayers with the family.”

Nationalist Congress Party leader Supriya Sule also paid tribute to Satyanarayan.

Maharashtra has the highest number of coronavirus cases among the states. As of Thursday morning, the state had reported 2,75,640 infections, including 10,928 deaths, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

