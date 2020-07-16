Pakistan on Thursday granted India a second consular access to former naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav, who is on death row in Pakistan on charges of espionage, NDTV reported, citing sources. Indian diplomats were expected to get access to Jadhav at 4 pm local time (4.30 pm Indian Standard Time). India had received the last consular access to Jadhav in September 2019.

Earlier in the day, Indian diplomats arrived at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan to work out the modalities of the consular access. India had asked Pakistan for consular access to Jadhav before his July 20 deadline to file a review petition against his death sentence. Pakistan had claimed on July 8 that Jadhav had refused to file a review plea.

However, India had rejected the claim. Anurag Srivastava, the spokesperson of India’s Ministry of External Affairs, alleged that Jadhav had been coerced to forego his rights. “Jadhav has been sentenced to execution through a farcical trial,” Srivastava added. “He remains under custody of Pakistan’s military. He has clearly been coerced to refuse to file a review in his case.”

A Pakistan military court had sentenced Jadhav to death in April 2017. Jadhav’s execution was stayed after India moved the International Court of Justice against the verdict in May 2017. India had contended in the court in The Hague that the lack of consular access to Jadhav was a violation of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations.

In its July 2019 judgement, the International Court of Justice had concluded that Pakistan had violated the Vienna Convention in its treatment of Jadhav and ordered Islamabad not to execute him at the moment. Following the court’s judgement, Pakistan allowed India access to the former naval officer.