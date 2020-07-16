At least three structures – a chawl, a five-story residential building and a three-storey building – collapsed in and around Mumbai on Thursday.

A chawl collapsed in Malad suburb of Mumbai as heavy rain continued to lash the city, Mumbai Mirror reported. At least five people are feared trapped, but there have been no casualties.

The incident took place around 2.30 pm at Plot No 8B, Gate No 5 at Abdul Hamid Marg in Malvani area of Malad. Four fire engines, a rescue van and an ambulance were sent to the spot. The fire brigade has so far rescued two persons and provided them first aid.

Before the fire engines arrived, local residents rescued two persons from the debris and sent them to hospital.

Fort area building collapse

A ground-plus-five residential building also collapsed in Fort area of south Mumbai. The Bhanushali building near Lucky House came down in the afternoon, following which the authorities were alerted around 4.43 pm. Mumbai Fire Brigade officials had arrived at the spot by 4.53 pm, with four fire engines, one rescue van, an ambulance and a JCB earth mover.

Half of the ground floor and all five upper floors collapsed. No one was trapped in the debris, residents of the area said.

“I have heard that repair work was under way at the building,” Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant said. “The families still in the building will be rescued.”

On Wednesday, two people had been injured when a portion of a house collapsed at Pavwala Street in Grant Road East area of Mumbai.

Thane building collapses

A portion of a three-storey residential building collapsed in Thane on Thursday, PTI reported. The civic authorities had marked the building as “very dangerous”. Thane Municipal Corporation Disaster Management Cell chief Santosh Kadam said there were no casualties.

The balcony of an apartment on the third floor of the building, called Gayatri, collapsed around 8.30 am. Local fire personnel and a team of the disaster management cell rushed to the spot and removed the debris, Kadam said.

The 35-year-old building had been vacated last year and sealed. Kadam said a team of engineers will decide whether to demolish dangerous portions of the structure.