India’s coronavirus cases on Friday crossed the 10-lakh mark with 34,956 new infections and 687 deaths. This is, so far, the biggest single-day increase in the number of cases and casualties. The country now has 1,003,832 total cases with 25,602 deaths. Over 6.35 lakh people or 63.34% of the patients have recovered from the infection.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asked the Narendra Modi government to take concrete steps to rein in the coronavirus outbreak in India, warning that there would be more than 20 lakh cases by August 10 if the infection continues to spread at its current pace.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the keynote address at the United Nations Economic and Social Council session at 8.30 pm today. “Would be speaking on various issues including this year’s theme of multilateralism after Covid-19, at a time when we mark 75 years of the UN,” he tweeted.
Over 100 patients at a Covid Care Centre in Assam’s Kamrup district on Thursday took to the streets to protest against the poor facilities. They broke out of the centre and blocked National Highway 31. The patients alleged that they were not provided with food and water, adding that the condition of the beds was also not up to the mark.
A study in medical journalThe Lancet has said that districts in Madhya Pradesh may be the most vulnerable to the effects of the coronavirus, followed by those in Bihar and Telangana. According to the study, vulnerability means the risk of consequences of infection, including spread, morbidity, mortality, and social and economic effects.
YV Subba Reddy, chairperson of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam Board, said there are no plans to stop public darshan at Tirumala Tirupati Balaji temple. Fourteen priests were among 140 temple employees who tested positive for the coronavirus.
Rating agency ICRA sharply revised its forecast for the contraction in the Indian economy to 9.5% in the 2020-’21 financial year from its earlier estimate of 5%. The rating agency cited rising coronavirus cases and the localised lockdown to rein in the pandemic for the downward revision.
Early results from two vaccine trials in the United States, run by the pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and biotech company Moderna, suggest both their vaccines both produce a good immune response in volunteers.
The White House said India has done the second highest number of coronavirus tests after the United States. The US, meanwhile, reported a record 77,300 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. The figure is the highest one-day total for the pandemic so far.
The global coronavirus count is now over 1.38 crore, while the toll has crossed 5.89 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University. More than 77 lakh people have recovered so far.