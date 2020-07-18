The Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Saturday that three suspected militants have been killed in an encounter in Shopian district. The encounter took place at Amshipora area of Shopian. The identities of the suspected militants have not yet been ascertained.

Security forces received specific inputs about the presence of militants in Amshipora, following which they began an operation, NDTV reported. The suspected militants allegedly opened fire on the policemen, triggering an encounter in which the ultras were killed.

On Friday, the security forces had killed three more suspected ultras in Kulgam district of South Kashmir, including a top commander of the Jaish-e-Mohammad. Three policemen were injured.

Two suspected Jaish-e-Mohammad militants were killed and a civilian was injured during a gunfight with security forces in Bijbehara town in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on July 13. One of the alleged militants was a Pakistani and the other was a local resident, the police said.

On June 19, Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Dilbag Singh had said that over 100 militants have been killed by security forces in the region this year.