Coronavirus: Total cases in India at 10.38 lakh as 34,884 new cases reported today
Global cases are now more than 1.40 crore, or 14 million.
India reported almost 35,000 new cases of the coronavirus on Saturday, taking its total to 10,38,716. The toll is now at 26,273.
Over one million cases of the novel coronavirus were reported across the world in a 100 hours by Friday, after India, Brazil and the United States reported record highs in the number of new cases.
The global coronavirus count is now over 1.40 crore, while the toll has crossed 6.01 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University. More than 77 lakh people have recovered so far.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
These are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories.
Live updates
10.13 am: The Goa Education Department says that the disbursement of salary to the teaching and non- teaching staff of the aided schools in the state for July may get delayed, as employees engaged in processing it have been home-quarantined, PTI reports.
10 am: Election Commission of India has asked national and regional political parties to send their views and suggestions on how to conduct election campaigns and public meetings during the coronavirus pandemic, ANI reports. The last date for making submissions is July 31.
9.39 am: A man has been fined in Victoria, Australia for travelling from the outer Melbourne suburb of Werribee to the city to “get a specific butter chicken”, The Guardian reports. As many as 74 fines have been handed out in Victoria over the last 24 hours.
9.25 am: India reports 34,884 new cases on Saturday, taking its total to 10,38,716 cases. The toll is at 26,273.
9.20 am: US President Donald Trump will not instruct Americans to wear masks despite the huge number of cases cropping up, reports The Guardian. The US on Friday recorded the world’s highest number of new cases in a day, at 77,300.
9.12 am: The WHO warns that the pandemic threatens to exacerbate conflict and humanitarian crises across parts of the world. “The greatest concentration of need is in Africa, but countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, the Middle East and Asia – including middle-income nations – are also being ravaged by crippling levels of food insecurity.”
“Three months ago at the UN Security Council, I told world leaders that we ran the risk of a famine of biblical proportions,” says World Food Programme Executive Director David Beasley. “Today, our latest data tell us that, since then, millions of the world’s very poorest families have been forced even closer to the abyss. Livelihoods are being destroyed at an unprecedented rate and now their lives are in imminent danger from starvation.”
Besides this, many virus hotspots named are in the stretch from West Africa and across the Sahel to East Africa. Others are also in nations such as Syria, Yemen, Bangladesh and Haiti.
The pandemic is further worsening conditions for refugees in regions such as Latin America, while in the Middle East, it is “exacerbating Lebanon’s worst-ever economic crisis, where food insecurity is growing fast not only among citizens, but also 1.5 million Syrians and other refugees”.
9 am: Global cases cross 14 million or 1.40 crore according to Johns Hopkins University. The number of people who have died due to the virus across the world is 6.01 lakh.
Here are the biggest updates from Friday:
- India’s coronavirus cases on Friday crossed the 10-lakh mark with 34,956 new infections and 687 deaths. This is, so far, the biggest single-day increase in the number of cases and casualties. The country now has 10,03,832 total cases with 25,602 deaths. Over 6.35 lakh people or 63.34% of the patients have recovered from the infection.
- Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the coronavirus has reached community transmission stage in some areas of Thiruvananthapuram.
- The West Bengal government extended the ban on flights to Kolkata from Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Nagpur and Ahmedabad till July 31. These flights were earlier banned till July 19.
- A study in medical journalThe Lancet has said that districts in Madhya Pradesh may be the most vulnerable to the effects of the coronavirus, followed by those in Bihar and Telangana. According to the study, vulnerability means the risk of consequences of infection, including spread, morbidity, mortality, and social and economic effects.
- The human clinical trials for Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin, which is India’s first indigenous coronavirus vaccine candidate, began at PGI Rohtak on Friday, Haryana minister Anil Vij said.
- Early results from two vaccine trials in the United States, run by the pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and biotech company Moderna, suggest both their vaccines produce a good immune response in volunteers. The White House has said that India has done the second highest number of coronavirus tests after the United States.
- Maharashtra recorded 8,308 new cases and 258 deaths. The state’s tally rose to 2,92,589 and the toll reached 11,452. Delhi, meanwhile, detected 1,462 new cases, taking its total to 1,20,107. The Capital’s toll rose to 3,571 with 26 new deaths. Tamil Nadu recorded 4,538 new cases and 79 deaths. The state’s tally rose to 1,60,907 and the toll reached 2,315. Andhra Pradesh reported 2,602 new cases in 24 hours on Friday, taking the state’s overall tally to 40,646 infections and 534 deaths.