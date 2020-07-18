The Madras High Court on Friday restrained yoga guru Ramdev’s Patanjali Ayurved from using the trademark “Coronil” for one of its drugs, that the company had last month claimed cures the coronavirus, PTI reported. A Chennai-based company, Arudra Engineering Private Limited, had filed a plea asserting that it owns a trademark called “Coronil” since 1993.

Arudra Engineering manufactures chemicals and sanitisers to clean heavy machineries and containment units. The company said it has registered “Coronil-213 SPL” and “Coronil-92B” in 1993, and has continued to renew its trademark, which will expire in 2027. Justice CV Karthikeyan, who issued the order restraining Patanjali Ayurved, said it will be valid till July 30.

“The mark adopted by Patanjali for its drugs are clearly identical to the marks registered by the company,” Arudra Engineering’s lawyer argued in court. “Though the products sold by the company are different, use of identical trademarks would still amount to infringement of our intellectual property right.” Arudra Engineering argued that allowing Patanjali Ayurved to use its trademark would damage its reputation and the goodwill created by the mark for over 26 years.

Patanjali Ayurved had claimed in June that it had manufactured two drugs that showed 100% effectiveness in coronavirus patients. The Union Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy, or AYUSH, had barred Patanjali from promoting these products. However, on July 1, the ministry said the company could sell the products, but only as medicine for “management” of the coronavirus, not for its cure. It is not known what “management” means.

India has over 10 lakh cases of the coronavirus, and more than 26,200 deaths, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s latest data.