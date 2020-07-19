A man was found dead near the flooded Minto Bridge in Delhi after heavy rain on Sunday morning, ANI reported. The India Meteorological Department said the Safdarjung Observatory recorded 74.8 millimetres of rainfall till 8.30 am.

The police said that man was going towards Connaught Place and drowned while trying to make his way through the waterlogged bridge. The man’s body was spotted by a trackman working at the New Delhi yard. “I spotted the body while I was on duty at the tracks,” he told ANI. “I came down, swam and retrieved it. The body was floating in front of a bus.”

North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash blamed the Aam Aadmi Party’s “irresponsible attitude” for the man’s death and demanded that it provide compensation to his family.

AAP leader Sanjay Singh, meanwhile, said that civic bodies and the Jal Board were also responsible for dealing with waterlogging and it was difficult to say which agency was responsible for the situation at a particular place.

However, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said this was not the time to play the blame game. He said that water had been drained out from Minto Bridge. “We are monitoring other waterlogged places and they will be drained out immediately,” he tweeted. “This is not the time to trade allegations.”

मिंटो ब्रिज से जलभराव निकाल दिया गया है। आज सुबह से ही मैं एजेंसियों के संपर्क में था और वहां से पानी हटाने की प्रक्रिया मॉनिटर कर रहा था।



दिल्ली में ऐसे और भी स्थानों पर हम नजर रखे हुए हैं। जहाँ भी पानी इकट्ठा हुआ है उसे तुरंत पम्प किया जा रहा हैं। pic.twitter.com/psMClLuoxf — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 19, 2020

Heavy rain hit Delhi and surrounding areas on Sunday. Waterlogging was seen in several parts of the Capital, hindering the movement of traffic. Heavy jams were reported at Azadpur, Mubarka Chowk, Ashoka Road, Ring Road, Bhairon Road and Mundka metro station.

Delhi: Heavy rainfall leads to waterlogging at several places in the national capital; visuals from ITO area. pic.twitter.com/59E9Z44WjB — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2020

Heavy rain also uprooted trees at several places, blocking the movement of vehicles. Power outages were also reported from several areas.

Various parts of Delhi face waterlogging after the city received heavy rainfall today. Visuals from Tilak Bridge. pic.twitter.com/R1xUArE76C — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2020

A Delhi Transport Corporation bus was stuck under the Minto Bridge. Only a small portion of the bus was visible above the water surface. The driver and the conductor of the bus were rescued by the fire department personnel.

#WATCH Delhi: A bus got stuck in a waterlogged road under Minto Bridge following heavy rainfall in the national capital this morning. pic.twitter.com/OhwpyIU2Sz — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2020

Heavy waterlogging was also seen in Friends Colony and Milan Vihar Colony.