Pakistan on Monday summoned a senior Indian diplomat to its Ministry of Foreign Affairs to register a protest against alleged ceasefire violations by India along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir, which it claimed led to serious injuries to a civilian, PTI reported.

“Due to indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by the Indian occupation forces in Bagsar Sector of the LoC, 20 year old Moin Akhtar s/o [son of] Muhammad Akhtar, resident of Village Mehtika, sustained serious injuries,” the statement read, according to The Express Tribune. “These egregious violations of international law reflect consistent Indian attempts to escalate the situation along the LoC and are a threat to regional peace and security.” India was also warned that it cannot “divert attention from the grave human rights situation” on its side of Kashmir through ceasefire violations.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that India must respect the 2003 ceasefire agreement signed between the two countries, investigate the incidents of ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the Line of Control and the International Border. The Pakistan Foreign Office said the Indian side was also urged to allow the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan to play its mandated role as per United Nations’ Security Council resolutions.

UNMOGIP observes and reports incidences of ceasefire violations along the India-Pakistan border. India’s official position is that UNMOGIP has outlived its utility after the Simla Agreement of 1972 that followed the 1971 India-Pakistan war.

In July last year, Pakistan had summoned India’s Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia to condemn the alleged “unprovoked ceasefire violations” across the Line of Control, which had reportedly resulted in the death of a woman.