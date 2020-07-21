India on Tuesday added 37,148 new cases, taking the its total count to 11,55,191. The toll rose by 587 to 28,084. Total active cases are now more than 4 lakh.
The Serum Institute of India on Monday said it will apply for a licence to start clinical trials of the coronavirus vaccine developed at Oxford University. The Pune firm is the world’s largest vaccine maker in terms of the number of doses produced and sold globally. It has partnered with biopharmaceutical company AstraZeneca to mass produce the Oxford vaccine.
The Centre said that the sero survey in Delhi revealed that over 23% residents have been affected by the coronavirus. It added that most patients in Delhi were asymptomatic.
The Centre warned against the use of N-95 masks with valved respirators, saying they do not prevent the virus from spreading out and are “detrimental”.
A total lockdown was announced in Andhra Pradesh’s Tirupati city till August 5. The entire city has been declared as a containment zone. All retail outlets will be allowed to remain open only till 11 am. However, pharmacies and dairy units can be kept open throughout the day.
Tamil Nadu Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan’s wife and son have tested positive for the coronavirus. His father-in-law and mother-in-law had also tested positive earlier. All four of them are admitted to King’s Institute in Guindy.
Saudi Arabia announced that this year’s Hajj pilgrimage will begin on July 29. In June, the kingdom had announced it would hold a “very limited” Hajj this time to include only around 1,000 Muslim pilgrims, to control the spread of the coronavirus.
United States President Donald Trump said wearing a face mask was patriotic – a marked departure from his stance so far. Trump publicly wore a mask for the first time only on June 11. The US has been the country worst hit by the coronavirus by far.
Trump is likely to resume his daily coronavirus briefings from Tuesday. “I think it’s a great way to get information out to the public,” he told reporters at the White House. “We’re doing very well in so many different ways.”
The global coronavirus count is now over 1.46 crore, and the toll has crossed 6.09 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University. More than 82.2 lakh people have recovered so far.