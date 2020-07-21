The Delhi government on Tuesday cleared a proposal to allow doorstep delivery of ration to eligible beneficiaries in the national Capital.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who made the announcement during an online media briefing, said the scheme will be known as “Mukhya Mantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojana” and will be implemented within six to seven months.

“The scheme has been accorded approval by the Cabinet this morning,” the chief minister added. “Under the scheme, wheat, flour, rice and sugar packed hygienically in bags will be delivered to the doorstep of people. Implementing it will take six to seven months as it involves tendering, appointing consultants and other formalities. Taking ration from a PDS shop will be optional.”

Kejriwal called the decision a “revolutionary” one. With the implementation of the doorstep delivery of ration scheme, the Centre’s “One Nation One Ration Card’’ scheme will also come into effect in Delhi.

आज कैबिनेट ने “मुख्यमंत्री घर घर राशन योजना” पारित की। इसके लागू होने पर लोगों के घर राशन भिजवाया जाएगा, उन्हें राशन की दुकान पर नहीं आना पड़ेगा। ये बहुत ही क्रांतिकारी कदम है। वर्षों से हमारा सपना था कि गरीब को इज़्ज़त से राशन मिले, आज वो सपना पूरा हुआ। https://t.co/urxJR5Y3IF — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 21, 2020

“I have personally seen the face of the ration mafia in Delhi and utilised Right to Information Act the most in matters of ration distribution to help the poor during my activism days along with [Deputy Chief Minister] Manish Sisodia,” Kejriwal said.

Home delivery of ration was also among the election promises made by the Aam Aadmi Party during the Assembly election campaign earlier this year.

