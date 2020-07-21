The Supreme Court on Tuesday initiated suo motu criminal contempt proceedings against advocate Prashant Bhushan and social media company Twitter India, India Legal reported. It is, however, not yet clear as to which tweets the court has considered contemptuous.

The case is expected to be heard on Wednesday by a bench comprising Justices Arun Mishra, BR Gavai and Krishna Murari.

Bhushan has, in the past, been vocal against several matters such as the migrant crisis during the coronavirus lockdown and the imprisonment of activists in connection with the Elgar Parishad case.

Hearing tomorrow

In February 2019, Attorney General KK Venugopal had filed a contempt petition in the Supreme Court against Bhushan for allegedly scandalising the court with his tweets on the turmoil in the Central Bureau of Investigation. The plea had referred to the lawyer’s tweets, dated February 1, 2019, in which he had accused the Centre of misleading the top court regarding the appointment of the CBI’s former interim chief M Nageswara Rao. Bhushan had even hinted at the possibility of the government submitting fabricated minutes of the meeting of a committee headed by the prime minister that was tasked with appointing the agency’s director.

The next month, Bhushan told the Supreme Court that he had made a “genuine mistake” with his tweet. The top court had at the time said it would consider the larger issue of whether a person can criticise a court in a matter that is sub judice to influence public opinion.