Floods brought on by the monsoon season have severely affected lives in at least three states of West Bengal, Assam and Bihar amid the outbreak of the coronavirus, reported The Times of India on Wednesday.

Out of all the flood-hit states, West Bengal has reported the highest deaths at 151. Over 1.72 lakh people in 23 districts are affected in the state, according to Tuesday’s situation report by the Disaster Management Division of the Union home ministry. The districts affected include Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Coochbehar, North and South Dinajpur.

This is followed by Assam that has so far recorded 87 deaths due to the deluge in the state, according to the State Disaster Management Authority, reported ANI. At least 55,59,797 people in 30 districts of Assam have been affected due to the floods. The state has also been affected due to landslides that have claimed 26 more lives.

Assam’s Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday visited three flood relief camps in Goalpara district and met those affected. He also instructed officials to take special care of children and the elderly. “Around 24 lakh people are affected by the current wave of floods in several districts of Assam,” the chief minister tweeted. “Our government has opened 276 relief camps, housing more than 48,000 people.”

On July 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had assured full support to Assam as it battles the floods and the coronavirus pandemic. The prime minister discussed the situation with Sonowal, who informed him about the measures taken to deal with the crises.

In Bihar, at least 3,50,000 residents of eight districts are affected by the floods, but no fatalities have been reported yet. Sitamarhi, Sheohar, Supaul, Kishanganj, Darbhanga and Muzaffarpur are among the flood-hit districts.

On Monday, Bihar’s Chief Minister Nitish Kumar instructed Disaster Management and Water Resources department officials to begin relief measures according to Standard Operating Procedures. “Separate disaster relief centres will be formed for people living in containment zones of the flood-affected areas...use of gloves and masks will be mandatory for them,” a Disaster Management officer told The Hindu.

Among other states affected during the monsoons are Gujarat, which has reported 81 deaths, Maharashtra with 46 deaths and Madhya Pradesh with 44 deaths, according to The Times of India.