Famous writer and literary critic Kovai Gnani died on Wednesday at his home in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore city, The Times of India reported. He was 85.

His son Pari Vallal told the newspaper that he died at 11.15 am due to age-related health problems. “Till his last day, he had books read to him,” his son said. His eyesight has been impaired for more than 20 years.

Gnani studied Tamil literature in Annamalai University and worked as a teacher for 30 years, according to his website. He was considered one of the greatest critics of Tamil literature and has written more than 25 books in a Marxist perspective. He also edited magazines for more than 40 years.

His books include Marxism and Tamil literature, Modernism and Postmodernism in Tamil, Why God is not dead yet?, Marxism shall not fade, Marxism and the liberation of humanity, From poetry to metaphysics, among others.

Gnani’s funeral will be held on Thursday.