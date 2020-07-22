The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday imposed a six-day lockdown in the Valley in light of the recent surge in coronavirus cases, PTI reported. The restrictions, however, would not apply to Bandipora district.

The lockdown, which came into effect on Wednesday evening, would be in place till 6 am of July 27 and would be reviewed after six days, an unidentified official told the news agency.

However, activities related to agriculture, horticulture and construction would continue in accordance with the Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction guidelines, a government official told The Hindu. “The movement of goods carriers, LPG and oil tankers [are] to continue unhindered,” he added.

The decision to impose restrictions came a day after 502 new positive cases of Covid-19 were reported from the Kashmir Valley on Tuesday. Jammu, meanwhile, recorded 106 infections, taking the total number of positive cases in the Union Territory to 15,258, according to the health ministry. The toll from the disease is 263.

Sringar is the worst-affected district with 3,283 cases, of which 1,961 are active. With 69 casualties, the city has also recorded the highest number of deaths in Jammu and Kashmir, so far. On July 13, District Magistrate Shahid Iqbal Choudhary had ordered a lockdown in 68 containment areas of the city.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration had on July 14 opened the Union Territory to visitors but in a phased manner. In the first phase, entry was limited to tourists arriving by air and testing for Covid-19 was mandatory.

