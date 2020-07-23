The Delhi Police have issued a notice to the domain hosts of the India arm of Fridays For Future, the international movement led by climate change activist Greta Thunberg, to take action against the website for allegedly sending multiple emails about the Environmental Impact Assessment, 2020, to Minister of Environment, Forests and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar. The Cyber Crime cell of the Delhi Police used the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act to justify its order.

World over we celebrate kids like @GretaThunberg but here’s what @FFFIndia have been served - a notice from delhi police for raising their voice against #drafteia2020 .. fair /unfair? pic.twitter.com/lAxwVjSRP2 — Bahar Dutt (@bahardutt) July 23, 2020

The police, in an email, told Endurance Domains Technology LLP that the “unlawful activities” on https://www.fridaysforfuture.in/ may “disturb the peace and sovereignty” of India. It asked the domain hosts to block the website immediately.

The notice was issued on July 8, but was made public only on Thursday. The website of Fridays For Future India has been blocked with websites of some other environmental groups earlier this month. The other websites are letindiabreathe.in and thereisnoearthb.in.

The notice to the domain hosts of fridaysforfuture.in claimed that the website “depicts objectionable contents and unlawful activities or terrorist act, which are dangerous for the peace, tranquility and sovereignty of the India”. “The publication and transmission of such objectionable contents is a cognizable and punishable criminal offence under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The Delhi Police told Endurance Domains Technology LLP that it is an intermediary in the case because it is the Internet Service Provider. They claimed that the Fridays For Future website being accessed through the ISP contains material that spreads religious hatred, which can be charged under the Information Technology Act, 2000, in addition to UAPA.

“It is requested that you may take necessary action (block above said domains/websites) in this regard and send us a report immediately,” the Delhi Police said.

At the heart of the controversy is the Environmental Impact Assessment, 2020, which incorporates amendments to the 2006 version of the law. The environment ministry had put the draft law in the public domain on March 12 for a period of 60 days for discussion and feedback. On June 30, the Delhi High Court extended the deadline to provide public response to the draft to August 11, as the ministry was unwilling to extend it.

The petition filed in the High Court, based on which it extended the time for public feedback, had said that the proposed new law does away with the requirement for public consultation for a number of projects.

On Thursday, Fridays For Future International issued a statement on its Facebook page, condemning the blocking of its India website. “Fridays For Future India calls upon the government to unblock the website and let the youth of India continue to fight for climate justice for the sake of democracy, their wellbeing and their future,” it said.

The website of Let India Breathe was also taken down because a flurry of letters, allegedly over 1,000, were sent to Javadekar against the proposed amendment.