Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Thursday criticised the Adityanath-led government for the dismal state of healthcare infrastructure in Uttar Pradesh and alleged that the chief minister was more interested in concealing its poor condition rather than improving them.

Gandhi tweeted a video shared by news agency ANI, which purportedly showed the Mahoba Women’s Hospital in the district completely flooded, with medical equipment and dustbins floating across its waterlogged hallways.

“In the Covid-era, health facilities should be up and running,” Gandhi wrote. “But Mahoba’s women’s hospital is in this condition. You have already seen the bad state of hospitals in Bareilly and Gorakhpur. In Lucknow, the CM, who makes statements about health facilities, is interested in hiding these conditions, not improving them.”

कोरोना काल में स्वास्थ्य सुविधाएं चाकचौबंद होनी चाहिए। मगर महोबा के महिला अस्पताल का ये हाल है। आपने बरेली, गोरखपुर के अस्पतालों में भी अव्यवस्थाओं की दशा देखी।



लखनऊ में स्वास्थ्य सुविधाओं के ऊपर बयान देने वाले सीएम की रुचि इन हालातों को सुधारने में नहीं, इन्हें छिपाने में है। pic.twitter.com/0KhzoogXwg — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) July 23, 2020

The Congress general secretary has been repeatedly criticising the state government’s response to the Covid-19 crisis, alleging that it is indulging in propaganda instead of dealing with the pandemic responsibly. Earlier this week, Gandhi had tagged a video of rain water pouring down from the ceiling of a coronavirus ward of a hospital in Bareilly. She had also put out a video of the Covid-19 ward in Gorakhpur’s medical college last week that showed the facility clogged with drainage water.

On Sunday, Gandhi had accused Adityanath of “evading accountability by giving childish statements” by calling the pandemic the “century’s weakest virus”. Addressing an online yoga workshop last month, Adityanath had said one should not be afraid of the coronavirus, according to NDTV.“It is the weakest virus of the century, only the transmission of this virus is fast,” he had said.

“Chief minister and his officials have repeatedly claimed having adequate number of beds and of everything being fine in the fight against coronavirus, but looking at the condition of Lucknow it will be understood that the policy of hiding UP government’s inadequate preparedness, poor management and weaknesses, has resulted in this bad state of affairs,” Gandhi had tweeted, tagging reports on long wait for beds for Covid patients in Lucknow.

Uttar Pradesh has reported 55,588 cases of the coronavirus, including 1,263 deaths, as of Thursday, according to the health ministry. Meanwhile, India on Thursday registered a record 45,720 new cases and 1,129 deaths. With this, the country’s tally is now 12,38,635 and toll stood at 29,861.

